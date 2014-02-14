BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins major contract from US automaker
* Automotive arm of the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall group has won a contract with a lifetime volume of over 90 million euros ($96.44 million) for a new generation of divert-air valves
TOKYO Feb 14 Japan's seasoning maker Ajinomoto Co Inc said on Friday that it would buy back up to 30 billion yen ($293.6 million), or 4.91 percent, of its outstanding shares. ($1 = 102.1650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Isuzu Motors serves co notice of intention to nominate Etsuo Yamamoto as executive director candidate