TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's Ajinomoto Co Inc said on Wednesday it would buy unlisted U.S. frozen foods maker Windsor Quality Holdings for about $800 million as it aims to become the No.1 seller of Asian foods in the world's biggest market by 2020.

Ajinomoto, which sells seasonings and other food ingredients, said it expected to complete the acquisition in the first half of November. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)