HONG KONG Feb 6 Japanese style noodle
restaurant chain operator Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd
warned on Wednesday it expected to post a significant drop in
2012 profit due to lower restaurant sales as Chinese consumers
turned away after a political dispute between Japan and China
over some East China Sea islands.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Ajisen said sluggish
consumer sentiment in the second half of 2012 and rising
operating expenses had also hit its earnings.
The warnings came days after KFC parent Yum Brands Inc
warned that it expects 2013 earnings to shrink rather
than grow as it struggles to manage a food safety scare in
China, and sees no return to growth in restaurant sales there
until the fourth quarter.
