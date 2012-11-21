Mohammed Ajmal Kasab is seen at an undisclosed location in this undated video grab from footage shown on CNN IBN television channel February 3, 2009. REUTERS/CNN IBN/Handout/Files

India hanged Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, the lone survivor of the militant squad that killed 166 people in the 2008 attacks on the financial capital Mumbai, the home ministry said on Wednesday.

Here are some reactions:

EKNATH OMBALE (relative of Tukaram Ombale, the constable who caught Kasab) - It took a long time to bring him to justice. We need to make changes to our laws. Afzal Guru has been in jail for 11 years. Those who are grieving feel that these things should be done soon.

MUKHTAR ABBAS NAQVI (Bharatiya Janata Party leader) - Whatever has happened could have happened earlier, but better late than never. It is a lesson to those powers who are spreading terrorist activities all over the world.

UJJWAL NIKAM (prosecution lawyer in Mumbai attacks case) - He had no repentance. He didn't have any fear of hanging. He was not sad or regretful at all. His only regret was that he got caught alive.

NARENDRA MODI (Gujarat chief minister) - What about Afzal Guru, who attacked Parliament, our temple of democracy, in 2001? That offence predates Kasab's heinous act by many years. (via Twitter)

OMAR ABDULLAH (Jammu and Kashmir chief minister) - Gotta hand it to the Govts at the centre & in Mumbai for the mature way they handled this. Shows we can still keep a secret if we need to. (via Twitter)

PRITHVIRAJ CHAVAN (Maharashtra chief minister) - This is proof of the strength of our judicial system. Lawyers and the police have worked very hard on the case.

J K DUTT (former National Security Guard director) - There was no doubt about what was coming to Kasab. What is important is that the due process of law has been followed. In an incident of the magnitude that we had in Mumbai it was important that we had as much knowledge and information as possible. It is in the interest of investigation that the delay might have happened.

SALMAN KHURSHID (External Affairs Minister) - The whole procedure has been according to the law of the land. This is a signal to the whole world that there is rule of law in the country. Everyone is treated the same and everything was done in a transparent manner.

RITEISH DESHMUKH (actor) - Kasab hanging - congratulations govt of India - for doing it so effectively. For once the govt broke the news n not the news channels (via Twitter)

AMRITA RAICHAND (26/11 survivor) - I am so happy, I am jumping up and down! That fear has never gone for four years. Finally there is some closure - and there is some hope for the future and in our government.