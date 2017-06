People hold a placard and pictures of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, as they celebrate in Ahmedabad November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

ISLAMABAD Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, executed in India on Wednesday for his role in the 2008 Mumbai massacre, was a "hero" who will inspire more attacks, said a senior commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"He was a hero and will inspire other fighters to follow his path," the commander of the Pakistani militant group accused of masterminding the attack told Reuters by telephone from an undisclosed location.

(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Nick Macfie)