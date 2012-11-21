Pigeons fly outside the Taj Mahal Hotel, which was one of the targets of the 26/11 attacks, in Mumbai November 21, 2012. India secretly executed Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, the lone survivor of a Pakistan-based militant squad on Wednesday, just days before the fourth anniversary... REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

India on Wednesday secretly executed Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman of the 2008 attacks, just days before the fourth anniversary of the rampage through Mumbai that killed 166 people.

Here is a look at the key events since the Mumbai attacks:

November 26, 2008 - Ten militants arrive on the city shoreline in a dinghy, before splitting into four groups and embarking on a killing spree. They hold off elite commandos for up to 60 hours in two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre. Mohammad Ajmal Kasab is arrested while the other nine gunmen are killed.

January 16, 2009 - Arthur Road Central Jail in Mumbai chosen for Kasab's trial

February 20/21, 2009 - Kasab pleads guilty before the court

February 25, 2009 - Investigators file chargesheet against Kasab

January 2010 (date not disclosed) - Bodies of the nine Pakistani gunmen buried secretly

May 6, 2010 - Special court sentences Kasab to death

February 21, 2011 - Bombay High Court upholds Kasab's death sentence

July 29, 2011 - Kasab challenges death sentence in Supreme Court

Oct 10, 2011 - Supreme Court stays execution of his death sentence

Aug 29, 2012 - Supreme Court confirms Kasab's death sentence

Sep 18, 2012 - Kasab sends mercy petition to the president

November 5, 2012 - President Pranab Mukherjee rejects Kasab's clemency petition

November 21, 2012 - Kasab executed and buried inside Yerwada Central Jail

