Diplomats in Sri Lanka urge govt action against anti-Muslim attacks
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
India on Wednesday secretly executed Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman of the 2008 attacks, just days before the fourth anniversary of the rampage through Mumbai that killed 166 people.
Here is a look at the key events since the Mumbai attacks:
November 26, 2008 - Ten militants arrive on the city shoreline in a dinghy, before splitting into four groups and embarking on a killing spree. They hold off elite commandos for up to 60 hours in two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre. Mohammad Ajmal Kasab is arrested while the other nine gunmen are killed.
January 16, 2009 - Arthur Road Central Jail in Mumbai chosen for Kasab's trial
February 20/21, 2009 - Kasab pleads guilty before the court
February 25, 2009 - Investigators file chargesheet against Kasab
January 2010 (date not disclosed) - Bodies of the nine Pakistani gunmen buried secretly
May 6, 2010 - Special court sentences Kasab to death
February 21, 2011 - Bombay High Court upholds Kasab's death sentence
July 29, 2011 - Kasab challenges death sentence in Supreme Court
Oct 10, 2011 - Supreme Court stays execution of his death sentence
Aug 29, 2012 - Supreme Court confirms Kasab's death sentence
Sep 18, 2012 - Kasab sends mercy petition to the president
November 5, 2012 - President Pranab Mukherjee rejects Kasab's clemency petition
November 21, 2012 - Kasab executed and buried inside Yerwada Central Jail
(Compiled from Indian media reports)
BERLIN Germany will now deport to Afghanistan only criminals and people it considers a threat, after a bombing in the Afghan capitol of Kabul killed at least 80 people, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.