Dec 31 AK BARS Bank OJSC :

* Said on Tuesday it repaid facility in the amount of $100 million

* It was AK BARS Bank's second Sharia compliant project in Islamic finance market following its debut $60 million deal of 2011

* General funding for AK BARS Bank has been utilized to fund Shari'a compliant assets and investment projects in the Republic of Tatarstan and AK BARS Bank's presence regions

* Citi, COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft and Emirates NBD Capital Limited acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners on the facility

(Gdynia Newsroom)