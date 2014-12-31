BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank And Trust says Ferlou I. Evangelista promoted to senior vice president
* Promotion of Ferlou I. Evangelista, Nelson G. See to senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 31 AK BARS Bank OJSC :
* Said on Tuesday it repaid facility in the amount of $100 million
* It was AK BARS Bank's second Sharia compliant project in Islamic finance market following its debut $60 million deal of 2011
* General funding for AK BARS Bank has been utilized to fund Shari'a compliant assets and investment projects in the Republic of Tatarstan and AK BARS Bank's presence regions
* Citi, COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft and Emirates NBD Capital Limited acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners on the facility Source text: bit.ly/1xvuoFU
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Promotion of Ferlou I. Evangelista, Nelson G. See to senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* For q3 group expecting to achieve operating earnings of 14.4 cents per stapled security (cpss) and distributions of 10.4cpss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: