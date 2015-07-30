BRIEF-China Vanke posts contract sales for April, January-April
* Says April contract sales at 41.9 billion yuan ($6.08 billion), January-April contract sales at 192.2 billion yuan
MOSCOW, July 30 Russian mid-sized bank Ak Bars Bank has increased the size of a Eurobond issue to $350 million, a financial market source told Reuters on Thursday.
It was expected the bank would issue $300 million of three-year Eurobonds. The final yield on the bonds was set at 8 percent earlier on Thursday.
The bonds are the first Eurobonds to be placed by a Russian company in 2015.
Ak Bars Bank earlier mandated Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank as joint lead managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings for the issue. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Says unit plans to buy property assets for 1.8 billion yuan ($261.15 million)