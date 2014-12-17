Dec 17 AK Steel Holding Corp said it expects shipments to jump 37 percent to 2 million tons in the current quarter from the previous quarter, helped by acquisitions and strong demand from the auto industry.

The company said it also expects to benefit from substantially lower iron ore, carbon scrap and energy costs in the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31 compared to the third quarter. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)