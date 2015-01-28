BRIEF-BWP Trust has priced a new Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue
* Trust has successfully priced a New Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue of A$110 million unsecured fixed medium term notes
Jan 28 AK Transaero OJSC
* VTB opened 9 billion roubles ($133 million) loan for 3 years secured by state guarantee - VTB
* Transaero will use loan to finance company's main operating activities - VTB Source text: bit.ly/1z2gBWA Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.6610 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 106.7 million zlotys ($27.56 million) versus 98.3 million zlotys a year ago