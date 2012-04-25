BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Internet content delivery company Akamai Technologies Inc posted a quarterly profit above analysts' estimates helped by soaring demand.
For the first quarter, Akamai -- which competes with Level 3 Communications and Limelight Networks -- earned $43 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with $51 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 41 cents per share, above analysts' expectations of 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.