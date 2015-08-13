NEW YORK Aug 13 Limelight Networks Inc.'s control over its customers' use of its services to deliver media content over the Internet means it is responsible for infringing a patent held by rival Akamai Technologies Inc , a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A full slate of 10 judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a previous decision by the court clearing Limelight of infringement because Limelight did not itself carry out all the steps of the patent. The case was on remand from the U.S. Supreme Court.

