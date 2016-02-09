BRIEF-Japan's top government spokesman: want to closely watch Western Digital's move to stop Toshiba chip sale process
Feb 9 Online content distributor Akamai Technologies Inc reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its content delivery and cloud security services.
The company also announced a $1 billion share buyback program.
Net income fell to $88.4 million, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $97.1 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $579.2 million from $536.3 million.
TOKYO, May 15 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said on Monday net profit fell 2.6 percent for the year ended in March, hurt by weak lending income.