Oct 25 Akamai Technologies Inc, whose
main business helps speed up content delivery over the internet,
reported a near 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by
strong demand for its cloud security products.
The company's net income fell to $76.00 million, or 43 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $88.04
million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $584 million from $551 million.
The company's shares rose 6.3 percent in extended trading.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)