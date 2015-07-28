Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
July 28 Akamai Technologies Inc, whose services help deliver Internet content faster, reported a near 8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a rise in costs.
Shares of Akamai, which claims to deliver between 15 and 30 percent of all Web traffic, fell 5.6 percent to $69.50 in trading after the bell.
The company's net income fell to $67.2 million, or 37 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $72.9 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13.6 percent to $540.7 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.