FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 hours ago
Akamai posts 21.5 pct fall in quarterly profit
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Earnings
Axis Bank sees progress on bad loans, smaller decline in profits
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
Indonesia
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 10 hours ago

Akamai posts 21.5 pct fall in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps speed up content delivery over the internet, reported a 21.5 percent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher costs.

The company's net income fell to $57.8 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $73.6 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6.4 percent to $608.9 million.

Akamai said its costs increased 12.9 percent to $521.7 million in the quarter.

The company has been ramping up R&D spending in its network security and in cloud businesses. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.