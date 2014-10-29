Oct 29 Akamai Technologies Inc, whose service helps speed up delivery of Web content, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its media and security products.

The company's revenue rose to $498 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $395.8 million a year earlier.

Net income rose to $91.2 million, or 50 cents per share, from $79.8 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)