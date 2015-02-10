(Adds estimates, details)
Feb 10 Akamai Technologies Inc reported
quarterly revenue and profit above average analyst estimates due
to higher demand for its services that speed up delivery of
video and data over the Internet.
Revenue in the media delivery solutions unit, which
accounted for nearly half of total revenue, rose about 20.6
percent to $250.1 million.
Total revenue jumped 23 percent to $536.3 million for the
company whose customers include Microsoft Corp, Apple
Inc and Nintendo Co.
Net income rose to $97.1 million, or 54 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $80.3 million, or 44
cents per share.
Excluding a tax benefit of 5 cents per share, Akamai earned
65 cents per share on an adjusted basis.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 63 cents per
share on revenue of $526.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
(Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)