Feb 8 Internet delivery company Akamai Technologies Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit above analysts' expectations, helped by growing demand for online content, sending its shares up 7 percent in trading after the bell.

Akamai earned $60 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with $52.5 million, or 27 cents a share.

Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents a share.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $324 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 40 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $311.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company, which have gained more than 80 percent in value since its year-low in October, were at $36.92 in trading after the bell. They closed at $34.44 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.