BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
Oct 24 Internet content delivery company Akamai Technologies Inc posted a 14 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by higher margins.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $345.3 million.
Net income rose to $48.2 million, or 27 cents per share, from $42.3 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
Akamai helps clients such as Apple Inc and Netflix Inc deliver content faster by avoiding congestion on the Web.
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents