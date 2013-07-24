July 24 Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps accelerate and improve content delivery over the Internet, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more customers used the company's services to manage a surge in data traffic.

Net income rose to $61.9 million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $44.2 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $378.1 million.