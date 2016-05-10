May 10 Akatsuki Financial Group Inc :

* Says it amended the share repurchase status disclosed on May 9

* Says it repurchased 83,300 shares for 32.6 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30

* Says accumulatively repurchased 184,800 shares for 74.2 million yen in total as of April 30

Source text in Japanese:

