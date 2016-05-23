BRIEF-El Ebour Company for Real Estate Investment posts Q1 profit
May 23 Akatsuki Financial Group Inc :
* Says the com to issue 14 series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1 billion yen through public offering
* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says interest rate of 1 percent
* Says maturity on June 27, 2017
* Says subscription date from June 8 to June 27 and payment date on June 28
* Says proceeds to be used to repay 10 series corporate bonds
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qV8HXd
