May 23 Akatsuki Financial Group Inc :

* Says the com to issue 14 series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1 billion yen through public offering

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says interest rate of 1 percent

* Says maturity on June 27, 2017

* Says subscription date from June 8 to June 27 and payment date on June 28

* Says proceeds to be used to repay 10 series corporate bonds

