ISTANBUL May 24 Turkish lender Akbank said it has started working on two separate bond issues worth 250 million lira ($135 million) each, bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Akbank said the bonds would have maturities of 179 days and 403 days, in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

($1 = 1.8510 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)