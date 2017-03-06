BRIEF-Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd says qtrly net profit attributable 418.7 mln rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.03 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 315.1 million rgt
DUBAI, March 6 Turkey's Akbank has mandated banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings in Europe and the United States ahead of a potential U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark 144A/RegS bond sale, a document issued by a lead bank showed on Monday.
The banks are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered Bank.
The Turkish lender will start its roadshows on Monday, March 6 in London. A benchmark subordinated Tier 2 offer could follow. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA