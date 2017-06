ISTANBUL, April 16 Turkish lender Akbank said on Monday it had applied to the Capital Markets Board and the Istanbul Stock Exchange to issue lira-denominated domestic bonds of different maturities worth up to 2.25 billion lira ($1.25 billion).

The company said in a separate statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange that it had also applied to issue bonds worth up to 750 million lira to be sold to qualified investors.

($1 = 1.7965 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)