BRIEF-AEye announces $16 mln Series A Funding from Kleiner Perkins, Airbus Ventures & Intel Capital
* AEye announces $16 million Series A funding from Kleiner Perkins, Airbus Ventures and Intel Capital
ISTANBUL Jan 5 Major Turkish lender Akbank said on Thursday its management board had decided to appoint Sabri Hakan Binbasgil as chief executive to replace Ziya Akkurt in the role.
Akbank said in a statement that Akkurt, who had been CEO since June 2009, had left the post on Thursday.
The bank did not give further details. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Editing by Will Waterman)
MILAN, June 13 Italy's Banca Carige appointed interim top managers on Tuesday and pledged to answer a European Central Bank's request for clarification on governance and capital after a spat prompted its chief executive and chief financial officers to quit.