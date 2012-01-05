(Adds CEO replacement)

ISTANBUL Jan 5 Major Turkish lender Akbank said on Thursday its management board had decided to appoint Sabri Hakan Binbasgil as chief executive to replace Ziya Akkurt in the role.

Akbank said in a statement that Akkurt, who had been CEO since June 2009, had left the post on Thursday.

The bank did not give further details. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Editing by Will Waterman)