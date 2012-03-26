EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
ISTANBUL, March 26 Citigroup, which plans to reduce its stake in Turkey's Akbank from 20 percent to below 10 percent, must make its offer to Sabanci Holding under the terms of its shareholders' agreement, Akbank said in a statement.
In written answers to Reuters questions, Akbank said Sabanci will make its assessment when the offer is made, adding that Citigroup's reduction of its stake was for technical reasons and was already reflected in Akbank's share price.
The Turkish lender had said in a statement late on Friday that the sale decision was part of a move to prepare for Basel III rules and technical reasons related to Citigroup.
Citigroup purchased its 20 percent stake in Akbank in January 2007 and said on Friday it expects to record an impairment charge related to its total investment in Akbank amounting to about $1.1 billion pre-tax.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has