ISTANBUL Jan 30 The final price guidance on Turkish lender Akbank's lira-denominated Eurobond is around 7.55 percent, bankers said on Wednesday.

Akbank's issue will be the first Turkish lira Eurobond issued by a domestic borrower and is a move partly to address a mismatch between maturity terms for assets and liabilities, a problem for the Turkish banking sector in general. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)