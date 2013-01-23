(Adds details, comment)

ISTANBUL Jan 23 Akbank is to issue the first Turkish lira Eurobond by a domestic borrower, banking sources said on Wednesday, adding that Garanti and Isbank would follow suit.

The sources said that Turkish banks will show significant interest in lira-denominated Eurobond issues as a new source of long-term funding.

Akbank's move is partly to address a mismatch between maturity terms for assets and liabilities, a problem for a number of Turkish banks. Deposits have an average maturity of about 70 days, while loan maturities can be up to 10 years.

"Bond issuances will make banks' balance sheets much healthier, as these issuances will be a base for a fixed-rate source and funding for loans," said Alpay Dinckoc, head of equity research at Oyak Securities. "There is nothing better than long-term lira funding for a bank."

Turks shy away from making longer-term deposits despite the country's victory in its battle against decades of hyperinflation, which touched 125 percent in 1995 and was in double digits until 2004.

Another banker also said that lira Eurobond issues will help to create funding for lira lending without creating a maturity mismatch.

Bankers said that initial price talk for the Akbank issue was 80-150 basis points above Turkish government bonds with similar maturity.

Akbank said on Wednesday that it had mandated five banks for a lira bond issue as part of previously announced plans to issue up to $1 billion of debt.

