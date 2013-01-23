(Adds details, comment)
By Nevzat Devranoglu
ISTANBUL Jan 23 Akbank is to issue
the first Turkish lira Eurobond by a domestic borrower, banking
sources said on Wednesday, adding that Garanti and
Isbank would follow suit.
The sources said that Turkish banks will show significant
interest in lira-denominated Eurobond issues as a new source of
long-term funding.
Akbank's move is partly to address a mismatch between
maturity terms for assets and liabilities, a problem for a
number of Turkish banks. Deposits have an average maturity of
about 70 days, while loan maturities can be up to 10 years.
"Bond issuances will make banks' balance sheets much
healthier, as these issuances will be a base for a fixed-rate
source and funding for loans," said Alpay Dinckoc, head of
equity research at Oyak Securities. "There is nothing better
than long-term lira funding for a bank."
Turks shy away from making longer-term deposits despite the
country's victory in its battle against decades of
hyperinflation, which touched 125 percent in 1995 and was in
double digits until 2004.
Another banker also said that lira Eurobond issues will help
to create funding for lira lending without creating a maturity
mismatch.
Bankers said that initial price talk for the Akbank issue
was 80-150 basis points above Turkish government bonds with
similar maturity.
Akbank said on Wednesday that it had mandated five banks for
a lira bond issue as part of previously announced plans to issue
up to $1 billion of debt.
It said it had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Citi
and HSBC for the issue.
