ISTANBUL Jan 9 Turkish lender Akbank expects asset growth of 13-15 percent this year while it sees loans and deposits growing 15-17 percent, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday.

In the period 2015-2017 it sees a compound annual growth rate of 16-18 percent for assets and 17-19 percent for loans and deposits.

For the banking sector as a whole, the bank forecast that this year asset and deposit growth would be 12-14 percent and loan growth 14-16 percent.

