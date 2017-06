ISTANBUL Nov 24 Turkish lender Akbank said on Thursday it mandated its headquarters to renew a 1 billion lira ($534 million) bill maturing on Dec. 6.

Akbank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange the new issues will consist of a 500 million lira 6-month bill and a 500 million lira 2-year floating rate note. ($1 = 1.8733 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)