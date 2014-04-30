ISTANBUL, April 30 Turkish lender Akbank on Wednesday posted a net profit of 651.5 million lira ($307 million) for the first quarter, a 25 percent decline from the same period a year ago but nonetheless beating market expectations.

Akbank, controlled by Istanbul-based Sabanci Holding , had been expected to show net income of 582 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

The bank's loan book stood at 110.8 billion lira, it said. ($1 = 2.12 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)