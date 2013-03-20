UPDATE 2-After India's growth slumps, finance minister looks to GST for lift
* Says govt ready to launch GST from July 1 (Adds details, quotes)
ISTANBUL, March 20 Turkish lender Akbank said on Wednesday that it mandated international banks to obtain syndicated loan in two tranches worth 795 million euros ($1.02 billion) and $146 million.
Akbank made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.7760 euros) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
* Says govt ready to launch GST from July 1 (Adds details, quotes)
* Says securities regulator rejects its asset restructuring proposal, shares to resume trading on June 2