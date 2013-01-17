BRIEF-PRIME2 lowers its stake in Silva Capital Group to 24.25 pct
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL Jan 17 Turkish lender Akbank expects its loan book to grow 20 percent this year and deposits to rise 15 percent, as it seeks to increase market share and lend at higher margins.
The Istanbul-based bank also said in a presentation to investors on Thursday it saw its assets rising 15 percent this year, adding the rates of growth it expected were higher than forecasts for the sector as a whole.
The sector's assets were seen growing 12 percent this year, with deposits set to rise 14 percent and lending seen up 16 percent, the presentation said. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 2 Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, is free to travel, a spokesman for the Chinese insurer said on Friday, denying a report that Wu had been prevented from leaving China.