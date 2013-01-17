ISTANBUL Jan 17 Turkish lender Akbank expects its loan book to grow 20 percent this year and deposits to rise 15 percent, as it seeks to increase market share and lend at higher margins.

The Istanbul-based bank also said in a presentation to investors on Thursday it saw its assets rising 15 percent this year, adding the rates of growth it expected were higher than forecasts for the sector as a whole.

The sector's assets were seen growing 12 percent this year, with deposits set to rise 14 percent and lending seen up 16 percent, the presentation said. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dan Lalor)