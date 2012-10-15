Oct 15 AkBank T.A.S. on Monday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in two-parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Socitete Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AKBANK TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 10/24/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.672 FIRST PAY 4/24/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.948 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/22/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 328.1 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.00 PCT MATURITY 10/24/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.001 FIRST PAY 4/24/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.129 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/22/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 345.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A