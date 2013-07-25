ISTANBUL, July 25 Turkey's Akbank said on Thursday its second quarter net profit almost doubled to 914 million lira ($475 million), but it came in just shy of a forecast of 939.6 million in a Reuters poll.

Akbank's net profit was 535 million lira in the same period of last year, according to an income statement with the Borsa Istanbul. ($1 = 1.9213 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)