BRIEF-Union National Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 452 million dirhams versus 450 million dirhams year ago
ISTANBUL, July 25 Turkey's Akbank said on Thursday its second quarter net profit almost doubled to 914 million lira ($475 million), but it came in just shy of a forecast of 939.6 million in a Reuters poll.
Akbank's net profit was 535 million lira in the same period of last year, according to an income statement with the Borsa Istanbul. ($1 = 1.9213 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Q1 net profit 452 million dirhams versus 450 million dirhams year ago
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 Japan's Toshiba Corp has narrowed down the field of bidders for its chip unit to four suitors including Broadcom Ltd and Western Digital Corp, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.