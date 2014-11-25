BRIEF-Pioneer Foods withdraws cautionary statement due to sovereign debt downgrade
* Due to recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in South Africa, potential for additional downgrades, parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time
Nov 25 Akcept Finance SA :
* Signs 200,000 zlotys factoring agreement with transportation company for indefinite period of time Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Given that pioneer foods have withdrawn their cautionary announcement, caution is no longer required when dealing in securities Source text for Eikon: