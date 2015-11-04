TOKYO Nov 4 Japanese automotive parts maker
Akebono Brake Industry Co said it discovered a case of
inappropriate accounting and delayed the filing of its quarterly
results to investigate other possible breaches.
The news may rekindle fears of more Japanese accounting
scandals after Toshiba Corp earlier this year revealed
that it overstated past profits by 155 billion yen ($1.3
billion).
Akebono Brake supplies to General Motors, Nissan
Motor and Toyota Motor, who make up around
half of its sales, according to Akebono's last earnings report.
Akebono Brake found that it overstated sales by around 210
million yen ($1.7 million) in September, and was now studying
whether there were other cases of inappropriate book-keeping,
the company said in a regulatory filing.
It was originally due to announce its July-September results
on Wednesday, but it said it would take around a month for an
independent committee to investigate.
Independent investigators who probed Toshiba blamed a
breakdown in governance and a corporate culture that discouraged
workers from questioning their superiors.
($1 = 121.2300 yen)
