BRIEF-UAE's National Bank Of Abu Dhabi board approves to change bank's name to First Abu Dhabi Bank
* Board approves name change of bank to First Abu Dhabi Bank Source:(http://bit.ly/2pcxxt8) Further company coverage:
Nov 27 Akelius Residential publ AB :
* Said on Wednesday that it intended to buy homes for a billion dollars in New York, Chicago, Washington, Boston in the coming years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Board approves name change of bank to First Abu Dhabi Bank Source:(http://bit.ly/2pcxxt8) Further company coverage:
* Board approved designation of Alberto S. Villarosa as chairman