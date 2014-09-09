BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
Sept 9 Akelius Residential Publ AB
* Due to strong interest the offer for preference shares has been extended to 9.4 million preference shares
* Says may receive proceeds of SEK 3 billion before emission costs
* Says subscription price and other conditions are unchanged Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1uGO6J1
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago