ISTANBUL Dec 19 Turkish group Akkok said it and Czech utility CEZ, partners in Turkish power producer Akenerji, had dropped a plan to sell a stake because bids were too low.

Akenerji shares were down 5.1 percent to 2.04 lira at 1000 GMT on Monday.

CEZ, central Europe's largest listed company, had said in October it had decided to further assess bids for its stake in Akenerji.

"We halted the sale process because the bids for the Akenerji stake were not at the desired level," Akkok chief executive Mehmet Ali Berkman told a news conference.

"Investor interest, especially from foreign buyers, was limited due to global economic risks," Berkman said.

Power producer Akenerji, which owns more than 600 MW of installed capacity and power distribution networks, reported a consolidated 2010 loss of 26.4 million Turkish lira ($14 million).

CEZ and Akkok run Akenerji as a joint venture. CEZ bought a 37.4 percent stake in Akenerji in May 2009 for $303 million.

Turkish companies, including conglomerates Borusan and Sabanci, had expressed interest in Akenerji assets. ($1 = 1.8863 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dan Lalor)