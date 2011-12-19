ISTANBUL Dec 19 Turkey's Akkok group and Czech power group CEZ, partners in Turkish power producer Akenerji have halted the process of selling a stake in the company due to insufficient bids, the Akkok group said on Monday.

"We halted the sale process because the bids for the Akenerji stake were not at the desired level," Akkok group chief executive Mehmet Ali Berkman told a news conference in Istanbul.

The CEZ group had said in October it had decided to further assess investors' bids for its stake in Akenerji.

CEZ and Turkey's Akkok group run Akenerji as a joint venture. The Czech power group bought a 37.4 percent stake in Akenerji in May 2009 for $303 million. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay)