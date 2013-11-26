OSLO Nov 26 Norwegian holding firm Aker
plans to buy another 16.5 million shares or 6 percent
of oil services firm Aker Solution, it said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Aker, already the biggest shareholder in Aker Solutions with
28.2 percent, said it will buy the shares though a bookbuild,
though it reserved the right to either increase or decrease the
size of the deal.
"We believe in Aker Solutions, we have stated this on
several occasions, most recently at our capital markets day
presentation," Aker spokesman Atle Kigen said.
Shares in Aker Solutions have fallen 10 percent over the
past year, well underperforming a 20 percent rise in the broader
market, as oil firms pare back their capital spending
plans.
