BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
OSLO Jan 16 Norwegian oil firm Aker BP continues to seek mergers and acquisitions, Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik told an investor conference on Monday.
The company, owned 40 percent by Norway's Aker ASA and 30 percent by BP, prefers oil-related assets rather than gas, and wants acquisitions to be accretive to its earnings, he added, without naming any potential targets.
Even without any mergers or acquisitions Aker BP has plans to more than double its output by 2023, the company announced on Monday. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.