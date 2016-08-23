* Aker sold fisheries units, bet on long-term demand for
oil, gas
* Says more deals coming in offshore service shipping
* Says $1.3 billion BP deal boosts acquisition capacity
By Terje Solsvik
OSLO, Aug 23 Aker, one of the most
acquisitive European companies throughout the oil industry
slump, aims to snap up smaller hydrocarbon producers on the
Norwegian shelf as well as offshore service vessel operators,
its CEO told Reuters.
Picking up assets at deep discounts to earlier valuations,
industrial holding company Aker has used the downturn to expand
its portfolio and boost cash-flow prospects, while its share
price has surged 90 percent since January to an eight-year high.
"Aker's fundamental view is that oil and gas will be the
most important sources of energy to coming generations," Chief
Executive Oeyvind Eriksen said in an interview.
"We expect long-term demand to remain high and want to use
the current downturn to position ourselves in ways that allow us
to play a bigger and more important role in oil and gas."
In June, Aker and its listed oil unit Det norske
agreed a $1.3 billion cash-and-shares takeover of BP Norway, the
acquiring firms' fifth oil and gas deal in eight months, while
Aker announced a maiden investment in the debt-ridden offshore
service vessel industry and the sale of two fisheries firms.
The deal with BP merges Det norske's cash-hungry
portfolio of ongoing field developments with the
money-generating mid- and late-phase fields of BP, and will
allow the new firm to pay quarterly dividends.
Aker will hold a 40 percent stake and BP 30 percent in Det
norske, which will be renamed Aker BP. And while bigger than
most of its transactions, the deal fits Aker's pattern of
turning its firms into cash-generating units.
"When I became CEO in 2009, Aker was more like a venture
firm, bankrolling the business and growth of a portfolio of
firms," Eriksen said, adding that the company was now
significantly more robust.
"One of our overarching goals is that the companies we own
must pay a rising dividend to Aker year by year," Eriksen said.
The price of North Sea Brent crude has recovered
from a low of $28 a barrel in January to around $50, but is
still down 57 percent from its 2014 peak and could trigger more
deal-making.
"Many oil firms on the Norwegian continental shelf are
considering their options. Not necessarily aiming to sell, but
discussing topics such as whether they'd be better served by
owning a smaller stake in a larger unit," Eriksen said.
"It's been a fundamental goal to build countercyclical
investment capacity," he added. "If anything, our capacity for
acquisitions is growing, not least thanks to the Aker BP deal."
Some of the money will go into the offshore service vessel
industry, which has seen a large reduction in business as oil
firms cut back on exploration, and where the major players are
attempting to restructure billions of dollars in debt.
An investment and a convertible loan totalling 500 million
Norwegian crowns ($61 million) will leave Aker with up to 47
percent of Solstad Offshore, which owns 44 vessels but
had 11.8 billion crowns in debt at the end of the first quarter.
Following a debt restructuring, Solstad is taking over
competitor REM Offshore and should be expected to do
more deals.
"There will be more restructuring, consolidation and changes
in the offshore service vessel segment. It's a necessity. Aker
will work with Solstad, and through Solstad, to take part in
that," Eriksen said.
"We'll show discipline, however. The service vessel industry
must abide by the laws of economic gravity, and today the
numbers simply don't add up. We view it as a high-risk
opportunity, which will require discipline and thoroughness to
avoid missteps," he added.
($1 = 8.2291 Norwegian crowns)
(Editing by Dale Hudson)