OSLO, April 22 Norwegian industrial holding
company Aker expects to conduct more acquisitions and
other transactions in coming years, the firm's top owner said on
Friday.
"At Aker, and companies owned by Aker, the transaction
activity will probably increase," billionaire investor Kjell
Inge Roekke, who holds 67 percent of the company's shares, wrote
in an annual letter to his fellow shareholders.
Over the past year, Aker's investment team has been
presented with an unusually high number of projects and
companies seeking investors, and is prepared to take part in
transactions and restructurings, he added.
Roekke has an estimated net wealth of 11.1 billion crowns
($1.36 billion) according to financial periodical Kapital, which
in 2015 ranked him Norway's ninth-richest person.
"Our focus will be on industries where Aker has experience
and which we believe we're good at, but I won't exclude the
possibility that Aker under the right circumstances would
consider deploying capital in new segments," Roekke wrote.
Energy-related investments will remain key, with a
particular focus on oil and gas, the letter said.
Aker is the top owner of a range of listed firms including
oil company Det norske, oil services firms Aker
Solutions and Kvaerner, fisheries company
Havfisk, shipping firm American Shipping,
vessel owner Ocean Yield and Philly Shipyard
.
($1 = 8.1874 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)