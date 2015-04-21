BRIEF-Whitestone Reit reports Q1 FFO per share $0.23
* Qtrly ffo core was $10.2 million versus $9.7 million or $0.32 per diluted share versus $0.34
April 21 Aker Asa :
* Says Chief Financial Officer Trond Brandsrud leaves company as he has decided to seek new challenges
* Brandsrud will resign by July 31, the end of the notice period
* Hercules announces special meeting of stockholders to approve an investment advisory agreement with Hamilton Advisers Llc