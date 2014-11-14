OSLO Nov 14 Norwegian financial investor Aker
, which holds stakes in several oil producers and oil
service firms, said its net asset value fell sharply in the
third quarter and it swung to a pretax loss.
Aker, which controls Aker Solutions, Det norske
and Kvaerner, said its net asset value
fell to 22.3 billion crowns ($3.28 billion) by the end of the
third quarter from 24.2 billion crowns three months earlier as
the value of its oil related assets dropped amid the sector's
turmoil.
The firm generated a pretax loss of 333 million crowns in
the quarter after an 8 million crown profit a year earlier.
"Aker's main target is to create shareholder value," Chief
Executive Oeyvind Eriksen said.
"Aker's dividend policy is part of that, and 2 to 4 percent
of net asset value is to be paid to shareholders annually, and
the intention is to increase the nominal dividend amount every
year."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)