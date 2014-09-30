OSLO, Sept 30 Norway's Aker ASA may
decide to merge or otherwise restructure two listed units that
have seen strong benefits from the U.S. shale oil energy boom,
Aker's Converto investment vehicle said in a statement released
late on Monday.
Converto, the top owner of both Aker Philadelphia Shipyard
and American Shipping Company, seeks to
"evaluate and execute potential strategic initiatives to
visualize and maximize shareholder value" for the two firms.
"This could include M&A and financial restructuring ... as
well as investigating potential joint strategic alternatives for
the two companies," it added.
Converto said it had recently considered selling its shares
in American Shipping Company, but decided against it after
receiving indications there were "several parties" interested in
discussing other options.
Aker Philadelphia Shipyard constructs ships that comply with
the U.S. Jones Act, which tightly restricts which ships can be
used for the domestic transport of goods such as products from
the oil industry. American Shipping Company has been the top
buyer of the yard's vessels.
Both companies have seen their shares rise heavily during
the last two years.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)